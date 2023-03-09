IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Revelations from Dominion lawsuit point to 'cascade of consequences' for Fox 

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy trapped in a box made by his subservience to MAGA

    07:10

  • Embattled Florida parents to America: You're next if DeSantis wins!

    06:43

  • New batch of documents exposes extent of Fox lies about the 2020 election

    07:33

  • Another anti-drag Republican on video in a dress; TN drag ban draws ridicule

    02:23

  • Chilling effect of DeSantis crusade against New College could backfire in brain drain

    05:16

  • Women denied health care during pregnancy complications sue Texas

    06:36

  • Tough fight ahead for New College of Florida students

    01:00

  • GOP campaign stirrings put pressure on Trump investigation timeline

    03:21

  • CPAC highlights grifter, huckster wing of the Republican Party

    07:40

  • Medication abortion becomes new battleground, imperiling other aspects of health care 

    07:36

  • Swell of public support buoys New College students resisting DeSantis

    01:09

  • Tennessee legislator shocks with lynching suggestion

    04:29

  • New College students steadfast in defiance of DeSantis buzzwords and politicized agenda

    09:51

  • Reality of rich academic culture at New College defies DeSantis' belittling, smears

    05:48

  • Careless Gaetz makes hypothetical worst case real with political stunt

    02:13

  • Report shows role of 'Trump's judge whisperer' to be lucrative, sketchy

    08:13

  • New report exposes FBI reticence on Mar-a-Lago search for classified material

    08:39

  • Eli Lilly caps insulin price at $35 amid mounting political, competitive pressure

    03:04

  • TN governor haunted by cross-dress photo while signing drag ban

    01:34

Alex Wagner Tonight

Revelations from Dominion lawsuit point to 'cascade of consequences' for Fox 

05:12

Angelo Carusone, chairman and president of Media Matters, talks with Alex Wagner about legal and financial consequences that could follow from what has been revealed about the Fox Republican messaging platform in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit. March 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Revelations from Dominion lawsuit point to 'cascade of consequences' for Fox 

    05:12
  • UP NEXT

    McCarthy trapped in a box made by his subservience to MAGA

    07:10

  • Embattled Florida parents to America: You're next if DeSantis wins!

    06:43

  • New batch of documents exposes extent of Fox lies about the 2020 election

    07:33

  • Another anti-drag Republican on video in a dress; TN drag ban draws ridicule

    02:23

  • Chilling effect of DeSantis crusade against New College could backfire in brain drain

    05:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All