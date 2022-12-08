IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Requisite for DeSantis' war on 'woke': not being awake

    02:31
Alex Wagner Tonight

Alex Wagner Tonight

Requisite for DeSantis' war on 'woke': not being awake

02:31

Alex Wagner looks at Florida governor Ron DeSantis' bizarre crusade against "wokeness" and points out that for someone to believe the governor's definition of woke, they'd have to literally not be awake. Dec. 8, 2022

    Requisite for DeSantis' war on 'woke': not being awake

    02:31
