  • Supreme Court Roe ruling creates national women's health crisis after one year

  • Facts dismantle GOP effort to generate 'false sense of symmetry' between Trump and Biden

  • 'An ungovernable client': Chatty Trump is a defense attorney's worst nightmare

    Republicans throw 'absolute fit' that DOJ isn't biased enough in their favor

    Eastman faces potential disbarment and more for role in Trump scheme to subvert election 

  • Gaetz hosted odd, fake January 6 hearing on Trump's indictment day

  • Disgraced former NYPD chief Kerik sought millions for election subversion scheme

  • 'Shocking': DOJ report outlines rampant abuses by Minneapolis police

  • Loyalty to Trump puts GOP in opposition to rule of law

  • GOP 'lust to be mean to fellow human beings' manifests in DeSantis, Abbott migrant stunts

  • Trump shouts, 'Food for everyone!', does not buy food for anyone: report

  • Teacher ordered to stop 'illegal' lesson; racism 'too heavy to discuss,' student complains

  • 'Goldilocks documents': How to try an Espionage Act case without spilling national secrets

  • Why the 'alarming' inexperience of the Trump judge in the classified documents case matters

  • Kornacki: 'Trump factor' makes campaigning tricky for swing district Republicans

  • Trump legal comeuppance threatens court traffic jam; James anticipates deferring to feds

  • Sharpening their knives: GOP primary opponents look for advantage in Trump legal morass

  • At heart of special counsel's probes: Trump trying to wield power he no longer had

  • Trump judge with sketchy record could give DOJ cause for concern in Trump case

  • Brennan: Intel community may never fully know what was compromised by Trump

Alex Wagner Tonight

Republicans throw 'absolute fit' that DOJ isn't biased enough in their favor

Alicia Menendez looks at the litany of ways Donald Trump has been treated with deference by the DOJ special counsel and given every accommodation possible while the Trump-appointed prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case has maintained meticulous independence from Merrick Garland and the Biden administration, but still Republicans were livid that the Justice Department did not show greater bias toward the anti-Biden narrative they've been pushing with Rupert Murdoch media outlets to their voting base.June 21, 2023

