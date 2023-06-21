Republicans throw 'absolute fit' that DOJ isn't biased enough in their favor

Alicia Menendez looks at the litany of ways Donald Trump has been treated with deference by the DOJ special counsel and given every accommodation possible while the Trump-appointed prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case has maintained meticulous independence from Merrick Garland and the Biden administration, but still Republicans were livid that the Justice Department did not show greater bias toward the anti-Biden narrative they've been pushing with Rupert Murdoch media outlets to their voting base.June 21, 2023