Republicans struggle to ignore half the country in speaker fight; Democrats stand by

At the root of the difficulty Republicans are having electing a speaker of the House is that their majority is extremely narrow, which means nearly half of the House of Representatives is not Republican. Yet Republican members insist that that nearly even split should not be reflected in how the speaker is chosen, and instead intend to keep that decision to themselves. Except that they are incapable of doing so. Rep. James Clyburn, assistant Democratic leader, discusses with Alex Wagner.Oct. 20, 2023