Republicans pay the price for right-wing extremism in midterm elections

Raskin 'heartened' by midterm results; looks ahead on Jan. 6 Committee work08:32
- Now Playing
Republicans pay the price for right-wing extremism in midterm elections08:21
- UP NEXT
Republican abortion bans cast long political shadow04:40
House GOP uses grade school trick to pad report with 'filler and Fox News'01:44
Jan. 6 Committee to hear more Secret Service testimony as new answers yield new questions03:07
Post-election legal storm gathers for Trump06:14
Elon Musk appears in over his head with purchase of Twitter08:35
Trump's stunt lawsuit backfires as NYAG uses it to show his bad intentions06:11
Election workers become heroes and villains in midterm spotlight04:32
Election turnout in Georgia 'extraordinary' so far despite obstacles to voting: Abrams03:24
Patience and preparedness at the White House ahead of tense election05:47
Trump settles another lawsuit; files one of his own01:45
Key Trump insider given immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents investigation03:11
Seeing danger in GOP election-deniers, Biden appeals to Americans to support democracy07:07
Can Republicans fulfill their role in a multi-party democracy?07:51
Federal judge rules against intimidating ballot box vigilantes in Arizona00:38
Twitter reportedly limits content moderation ahead of midterm elections02:21
Forward thinking, playing offense are opportunities for Democrats as midterms approach06:53
Tim Ryan on finding "gettable voters" in his quest for a Senate seat10:13
Federal officials warn of 'heightened threat' to election from violent extremists01:00
Raskin 'heartened' by midterm results; looks ahead on Jan. 6 Committee work08:32
- Now Playing
Republicans pay the price for right-wing extremism in midterm elections08:21
- UP NEXT
Republican abortion bans cast long political shadow04:40
House GOP uses grade school trick to pad report with 'filler and Fox News'01:44
Jan. 6 Committee to hear more Secret Service testimony as new answers yield new questions03:07
Post-election legal storm gathers for Trump06:14
Play All