    Republicans bereft of ideas for how to shed Trump albatross

    05:30
Alex Wagner Tonight

Republicans bereft of ideas for how to shed Trump albatross

05:30

Josh Marshall, editor-in-chief of Talking Points Memo, talks with Alex Wagner about the utter inability of the Republican Party to rid itself of Donald Trump, despite the damage he has done to the party and the United States broadly.Feb. 2, 2023

