Alex Wagner Tonight

Republicans abandon pretense, weaponize Congress to save Trump

10:25

Rep. Jamie Raskin, ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, talks with Alex Wagner about how Jim Jordan and other House Republicans are using their position in government to attack Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and other who are investigating Donald Trump, as well as the GOP's politicization of January 6 inmates.March 24, 2023

