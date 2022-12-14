IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Republican war on Covid science, vaccines shows in higher death rate from Covid

Alex Wagner reports on new data about the effectiveness of Covid vaccines at preventing infection and reducing severity of sickness, and shares details from a report finding that Republicans had a higher death rate than Democrats as Republicans were less likely to get vaccinated. Dec. 14, 2022

