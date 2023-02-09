IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Republican sabotages her own party to insist on election fraud claims

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    After taunting GOP on Social Security, Biden hits the road with receipts

    05:35

  • 'Pride is patriotic': Gov. Wes Moore talks civic pride, Joe Biden, and impactful policy

    09:38

  • Weather, access inhibit rescue as key window for earthquake survivors narrows

    03:06

  • Biden paints tacit picture of GOP with applause lines for democracy, non-violence

    01:06

  • Mitt Romney, George Santos have terse exchange ahead of State of the Union Address

    01:10

  • Santos inexplicably cast himself as (failed) Broadway producer: Bloomberg

    01:31

  • Bipartisan push looks to secure U.S. farmland from China

    01:21

  • Nearly 1000 migrant children remain separated from families after Trump policy

    07:26

  • China spy balloon screw-up an opportunity for U.S. intelligence

    03:06

  • Chinese spy balloon freak-out tailor-made for modern GOP

    04:45

  • Tester announces hearing for real answers on Chinese spy balloon

    04:46

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene embarrasses herself with misinformed talking point

    02:24

  • Barr confirms key detail in deflecting on Durham probe questions

    05:53

  • Republicans feign anti-Semitism standard to eject Rep. Omar from committee

    04:23

  • How qualified immunity shields police from accountability

    09:29

  • Silence speaks volumes as Myanmar protests military coup anniversary

    02:05

  • If GOP wants to probe weaponization of government, start with Durham: Rep. Goldman

    02:36

  • Republicans bereft of ideas for how to shed Trump albatross

    05:30

  • Activists call for legislation to support policing changes following death of Tyre Nichols

    11:18

Alex Wagner Tonight

Republican sabotages her own party to insist on election fraud claims

02:17

Alex Wagner reports on Arizona Republican State Rep. Liz Harris, M.B.A., who feels so strongly that the 2022 election (in which she won) was fraudulent, that she is withholding her vote in protest, a move that might not be so consequential if Republicans didn't hold a one-vote majority. Feb. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Republican sabotages her own party to insist on election fraud claims

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    After taunting GOP on Social Security, Biden hits the road with receipts

    05:35

  • 'Pride is patriotic': Gov. Wes Moore talks civic pride, Joe Biden, and impactful policy

    09:38

  • Weather, access inhibit rescue as key window for earthquake survivors narrows

    03:06

  • Biden paints tacit picture of GOP with applause lines for democracy, non-violence

    01:06

  • Mitt Romney, George Santos have terse exchange ahead of State of the Union Address

    01:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All