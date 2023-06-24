IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Reproductive rights battle especially poignant in context of Black maternal health

    03:46
  • UP NEXT

    Smith pitches new timeline in Trump documents case with new court filings

    04:15

  • Internal feud boils over in Russia; Prigozhin threatens 'march for justice'

    11:27

  • House GOP circus needs a ringmaster, 'and that's not Kevin': Steele on Republican chaos

    03:28

  • Common player in recent Supreme Court scandals exposes broader project to manipulate court

    07:14

  • Biden walks tightrope keeping Modi close without excusing his abuses

    09:02

  • Alito's excuses about billionaire's gift show poor research as well as poor judgement

    11:18

  • McCarthy has turned over the House to 'the crazies': Schiff derides GOP censure stunt

    07:30

  • Supreme Court Roe ruling creates national women's health crisis after one year

    06:06

  • Facts dismantle GOP effort to generate 'false sense of symmetry' between Trump and Biden

    02:52

  • 'An ungovernable client': Chatty Trump is a defense attorney's worst nightmare

    02:09

  • Republicans throw 'absolute fit' that DOJ isn't biased enough in their favor

    06:36

  • Eastman faces potential disbarment and more for role in Trump scheme to subvert election 

    02:13

  • Gaetz hosted odd, fake January 6 hearing on Trump's indictment day

    05:51

  • Disgraced former NYPD chief Kerik sought millions for election subversion scheme

    04:44

  • 'Shocking': DOJ report outlines rampant abuses by Minneapolis police

    08:32

  • Loyalty to Trump puts GOP in opposition to rule of law

    03:40

  • GOP 'lust to be mean to fellow human beings' manifests in DeSantis, Abbott migrant stunts

    09:03

  • Trump shouts, 'Food for everyone!', does not buy food for anyone: report

    03:30

  • Teacher ordered to stop 'illegal' lesson; racism 'too heavy to discuss,' student complains

    03:19

Alex Wagner Tonight

Reproductive rights battle especially poignant in context of Black maternal health

03:46

Ali Velshi looks at disparities in Black maternal and infant health in the United States and measures proposed to address those issues and maternal health generally in a bill from Rep. Lauren Underwood. June 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Reproductive rights battle especially poignant in context of Black maternal health

    03:46
  • UP NEXT

    Smith pitches new timeline in Trump documents case with new court filings

    04:15

  • Internal feud boils over in Russia; Prigozhin threatens 'march for justice'

    11:27

  • House GOP circus needs a ringmaster, 'and that's not Kevin': Steele on Republican chaos

    03:28

  • Common player in recent Supreme Court scandals exposes broader project to manipulate court

    07:14

  • Biden walks tightrope keeping Modi close without excusing his abuses

    09:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All