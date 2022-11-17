IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Report suggests Trump 'at substantial risk of criminal prosecution' in Georgia probe

05:28

Gwen Keyes Fleming, former DeKalb County, Georgia district attorney, talks with Ali Velshi about how the Fulton County investigation of Donald Trump appears to be progressing and what charges Trump could be facing based on what is publicly known about the case. Nov. 17, 2022

