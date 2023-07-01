IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Report suggests Supreme Court opened door to anti-gay discrimination based on fake case

07:21

Melissa Gira Grant, staff writer for The New Republic, talks about her interview with the person supposedly at the heart of the 303 Creative v. Elenis case and her reporting that suggests there is no basis in reality for the case that has become the vehicle for the conservative Supreme Court to allow discrimination against LGBTQ people. July 1, 2023

