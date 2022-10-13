IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Growing number of GOP candidate's own family back his opponent

  • Alex Jones ordered to pay almost $1 billion in damages after trial exposes his depravity

    Report of Trump's hand in moving documents 'a game changer'

    DOJ has witness who says Trump ordered moving of Mar-a-Lago boxes

  • Kevin McCarthy chose ambition over honesty on January 6th: Fanone

  • Why a reporter who interviewed Garland thinks a Trump indictment is coming

  • Across time and place, authoritarians share some common features

  • 'Don't let people yank your chain': Rachel Maddow on deflating political 'rabble-rousers'

  • Conservatives stuck in 'zero sum' mindset see equality as white punishment: Heather McGhee 

  • Migrants in U.S. struggle for survival despite added burden of GOP political stunts

  • Blizzard of new revelations sends Walker camp scrambling

  • Racial context helps explain confounding aspects of Georgia Senate race 

  • Secret Service at center of several key unanswered Jan. 6 questions 

  • DOJ official has told Trump lawyers Trump has more documents: NYT

  • Biden compares nuclear risk from Russia in Ukraine to Cuban missile crisis

  • Musk Twitter purchase would see return of Trump tweets to no one's benefit

  • 'He was pro-choice, obviously,' new report quotes woman who says Walker paid for abortion

  • Trump lawyers deploy slow-down tactics but Trump's case doesn't improve

  • Prospect of Senate control gives Walker special immunity from calamitous campaign

  • Trump entitlement developed as rich kid, far from his new blue collar base: book

Alex Wagner Tonight

Report of Trump's hand in moving documents 'a game changer'

Barry Berke, former Trump impeachment special counsel, talks with Alex Wagner about why reports by the Washington Post and others that the DOJ has Donald Trump employees who are cooperating witnesses who say that Trump gave the order to move boxes of records makes an obstruction of justice case against Trump significantly more substantial. Oct. 13, 2022

