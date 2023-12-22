Report exposes the truth about red state voter fraud task forces

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner shares the findings of new reporting from The Washington Post into how voter fraud task forces set up in Republican states ultimately performed, with a strikingly low number of convictions and an apparent racial and politically partisan biases. Dec. 22, 2023

