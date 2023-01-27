IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Report exposes Durham as tool of Barr's political weaponization of DOJ

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    Trump concocts dubious score to win his own golf tournament

    01:37

  • Deadly start to 2023 as mass shootings pervade nation

    02:10

  • DeSantis political games with education leaves teachers confused, terrified

    07:18

  • Florida county officials look to re-erect Confederate monument at courthouse

    01:55

  • Facebook ignores risk of Trump inciting violence with lifting of ban

    07:41

  • U.S. classified document 'spillage' issue plain after Pence documents also discovered

    08:27

  • Why a Georgia D.A. investigating Trump wants to keep grand jury's report sealed

    05:07

  • Shootings bring new terror to Asian-American community already facing racism, violence 

    05:59

  • Trump record on Covid may be insufficiently delusional for the GOP base

    02:31

  • Fox News, at apex of 'ecosystem of disinformation,' faces potential legal comeuppance

    10:46

  • Backlash against anti-abortion laws produces new legal strategies, more secure rights

    06:32

  • McCarthy plays hostage game with U.S. economy despite threat from caucus he can't control 

    05:19

  • GOP digs hole with debt ceiling stunt; White House looks to highlight specific cuts

    05:01

  • Investigation with obvious omissions fails to find leaker of Supreme Court abortion ruling

    07:29

  • Santos engages in brazen hypocrisy embracing Republican anti-LGBTQ agenda

    02:08

  • 'LFG!': Newly empowered state Democrats eager to enact pent-up policy ideas

    05:33

  • Democrats in 'trifecta' states look to reward midterm voters with progressive legislation

    02:05

Alex Wagner Tonight

Report exposes Durham as tool of Barr's political weaponization of DOJ

05:04

Alex Wagner shares details from an astonishing new report from the New York Times that looks at how Special Counsel John Durham's investigation of the Trump Russia investigation was manipulated by former Attorney General Bill Barr for its political utility to Donald Trump. Jan. 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Report exposes Durham as tool of Barr's political weaponization of DOJ

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    Trump concocts dubious score to win his own golf tournament

    01:37

  • Deadly start to 2023 as mass shootings pervade nation

    02:10

  • DeSantis political games with education leaves teachers confused, terrified

    07:18

  • Florida county officials look to re-erect Confederate monument at courthouse

    01:55

  • Facebook ignores risk of Trump inciting violence with lifting of ban

    07:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All