IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Release of evidence, though damaging to Trump, upsets prosecutor Fani Willis

    06:48
  • UP NEXT

    Biden dings Trump with release of new climate report

    02:53

  • Rash of childish violence flares up in Trump's Republican Party; McCarthy cheap shot marks new low

    10:43

  • Legal woes take a toll: Rudy Giuliani reduced to ranting online, hawking vitamin pills

    06:27

  • Ayman: Continuing collective Palestinian trauma bodes ominously for future of Middle East stability

    03:24

  • 'Atrocities should not be met with atrocities': State rep. advocates for Palestinian humanity

    09:11

  • Fox cynical effort to control its audience makes Trump both puppet and puppeteer

    07:22

  • Prosecutor paints Trump as just another Jan. 6 riot defendant in new court filing

    07:34

  • Manchin, third party candidates complicate 2024 with more uncertainty

    05:06

  • Having failed with segregation, and with abortion backfiring, GOP in search of new wedge issue

    03:54

  • Republicans slowly come to realize their abortion rights disaster

    04:53

  • Jeffries: Democrats not paying Republican 'ransom note' to keep government open

    11:00

  • 'You have to be for something': Democrats see 'good reset' lessons in 2023 election wins

    07:01

  • 'People were paying attention': Ohio voters overcome GOP obfuscation to enshrine abortion rights

    04:15

  • Ohio voters secure abortion rights in amendment to state constitution

    06:04

  • Republicans resort to lies and deception ahead of vote on popular abortion rights amendment in Ohio

    07:59

  • 'Maybe they haven't been paying attention': Court agrees to hear Trump objections to gag order

    06:05

  • Courts consider possible disqualification of Trump for role in Jan. 6 insurrection 

    05:19

  • 'Voters can smell that': DeSantis desperation to act more MAGA backfires, leaves voters cringing

    03:54

  • Senate Democrats consider subpoenas for Clarence Thomas' billionaire benefactors

    03:33

Alex Wagner Tonight

Release of evidence, though damaging to Trump, upsets prosecutor Fani Willis

06:48

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis filed an emergency protective order today to prevent the further release of evidence in the RICO case against Donald Trump and his associates after portions of proffer tapes recorded by former Trump co-defendants who'd made plea deals were published by the media. Mimi Rocah, Westchester County, New York D.A. and former federal prosecutor, talks with Alex Wagner about how the publishing of the videos complicates Willis' case. Nov. 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Release of evidence, though damaging to Trump, upsets prosecutor Fani Willis

    06:48
  • UP NEXT

    Biden dings Trump with release of new climate report

    02:53

  • Rash of childish violence flares up in Trump's Republican Party; McCarthy cheap shot marks new low

    10:43

  • Legal woes take a toll: Rudy Giuliani reduced to ranting online, hawking vitamin pills

    06:27

  • Ayman: Continuing collective Palestinian trauma bodes ominously for future of Middle East stability

    03:24

  • 'Atrocities should not be met with atrocities': State rep. advocates for Palestinian humanity

    09:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All