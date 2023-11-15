Release of evidence, though damaging to Trump, upsets prosecutor Fani Willis

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis filed an emergency protective order today to prevent the further release of evidence in the RICO case against Donald Trump and his associates after portions of proffer tapes recorded by former Trump co-defendants who'd made plea deals were published by the media. Mimi Rocah, Westchester County, New York D.A. and former federal prosecutor, talks with Alex Wagner about how the publishing of the videos complicates Willis' case. Nov. 15, 2023