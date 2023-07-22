IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Record-breaking temps make vivid the threat of deadly heat in a changed climate

    07:30
  • UP NEXT

    Harris rips Florida going soft on slavery; DeSantis seeks GOP favor, attacks black history

    05:56

  • Alabama GOP invites court smackdown; defies order to draw fair map

    06:36

  • How Biden can harness the anger behind the 'summer of strikes' to beat Trump

    06:21

  • McCarthy burned by reported promise to placate crabby Trump by expunging impeachments

    04:08

  • 'Poisoning the well': Florida middle schoolers to be dragged into DeSantis' war on history

    09:18

  • How to understand the federal statutes cited in Donald Trump's latest target letter

    05:18

  • Leadership vacuum keeps GOP servile to Trump despite mounting disgrace

    04:47

  • Trump's court defense exposes insincerity of his public protestations

    04:29

  • State prosecutors begin to pick apart Trump's fake elector house of cards

    08:15

  • 'The very center of the entire conspiracy': Raskin hails DOJ progress in Trump probe

    07:20

  • Trump supporter faces voter fraud charges, following ironic pattern

    02:24

  • Civil rights dominoes set to fall as conservative activists get Supreme Court's message

    07:54

  • New targets suggest new indictments likely in Trump cases: new reports

    09:12

  • Signs (and calendar) point to a hot indictment summer for Trump

    02:10

  • 'Clowns': GOP primary a fruitless exercise in shadow of Trump's dominance

    08:06

  • 'Complete disrespect': Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA president, rages at media execs over impasse

    09:27

  • 'Summer of strikes' threatens to bring Hollywood to a grinding halt

    02:16

  • GOP candidates court anti-abortion crowd; count on mass amnesia for general election

    07:35

  • Conspiratorial election denial bad for business pillow guy learns; GOP does damage control

    03:49

Alex Wagner Tonight

Record-breaking temps make vivid the threat of deadly heat in a changed climate

07:30

A summer of deadly, record-breaking heat has amplified the urgency of addressing everything from health to labor to power infrastructure in a warmed climate. Jeff Goodell, author of "The Heat Will Kill You First" joins to discuss.July 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Record-breaking temps make vivid the threat of deadly heat in a changed climate

    07:30
  • UP NEXT

    Harris rips Florida going soft on slavery; DeSantis seeks GOP favor, attacks black history

    05:56

  • Alabama GOP invites court smackdown; defies order to draw fair map

    06:36

  • How Biden can harness the anger behind the 'summer of strikes' to beat Trump

    06:21

  • McCarthy burned by reported promise to placate crabby Trump by expunging impeachments

    04:08

  • 'Poisoning the well': Florida middle schoolers to be dragged into DeSantis' war on history

    09:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All