Alex Wagner Tonight

Reality of women and pregnancy complications leaves GOP flummoxed

06:58

As the reality of women's health and the complications that can arise in pregnancy crashes into Republican anti-abortion political stunting, Republican politicians are struggling for answers to real-world situations that don't adhere to their cartoonish politics. Jessica Valenti, publisher of the Abortion Every Day newsletter, discusses with Alex Wagner.Dec. 15, 2023

  Reality of women and pregnancy complications leaves GOP flummoxed

