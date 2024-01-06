IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Reality gap grows in GOP as Trump pushes Big Lie; Biden emphasizes democracy

08:41

Timothy Snyder, history professor at Yale University and author of "On Tyranny," talks with Ali Velshi about the manipulative power of Donald Trump's Big Lie about the 2020 election and what can be done to counter it as its power only seems to grow with the intensifying of the 2024 presidential race.Jan. 6, 2024

