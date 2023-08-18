IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Realities of legal peril undercut Trump's inclination toward showmanship

10:16

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, and Mark Leibovich, staff writer for The Atlantic, talk with Alex Wagner about the public push-and-pull between Donald Trump and his lawyers over how much of a circus he can make of his legal problems and Trump's bizarre request to delay the start of the trial for two years. Aug. 18, 2023

