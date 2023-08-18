Realities of legal peril undercut Trump's inclination toward showmanship

- Now Playing
Realities of legal peril undercut Trump's inclination toward showmanship10:16
- UP NEXT
‘Sooner rather than later’: Experts pan Trump calling for 2026 Jan. 6 trial date05:44
Trump asks for major delay in DOJ election trial02:53
Trump requesting April 2026 date for Jan. 6 trial shows 'consciousness of guilt' legal expert says05:08
Inside the mind of Trump's 'ruthless' early lawyer, Roy Cohn05:37
Texas woman arrested for threatening judge overseeing Trump's election case01:32
‘Donald Trump will absolutely control this narrative’07:16
Former Watergate prosecutor 'strongly believes' cameras should be in courtroom05:12
Majority ‘definitely/probably wouldn’t’ vote for Trump if he’s GOP nominee08:34
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Prosecutors will ‘follow the facts’ in Trump election interference case06:12
'A frightened little boy, deep down': Defendant Trump struggling with new status: Mary Trump07:22
Judge suggests Elon Musk withheld Twitter data to ‘cozy up’ to Trump05:49
Chris Matthews: Gov. Kemp making it clear about Georgia's election results11:21
Walter Isaacson: Americans have to keep pushing the narrative of why democracy is sacred08:44
Mike Pence: Georgia election wasn't stolen, and I had no right to overturn election02:36
'Democrats have done even worse': Iowa voters weigh in on Trump indictments02:31
Trump didn't pay attorneys involved in efforts to overturn election04:07
‘Ludicrous’: Hayes on GOP’s ‘painful’ defense of Trump after 4th indictment08:01
What to do now that no one is changing their mind on Trump?06:35
- Now Playing
Realities of legal peril undercut Trump's inclination toward showmanship10:16
- UP NEXT
‘Sooner rather than later’: Experts pan Trump calling for 2026 Jan. 6 trial date05:44
Trump asks for major delay in DOJ election trial02:53
Trump requesting April 2026 date for Jan. 6 trial shows 'consciousness of guilt' legal expert says05:08
Inside the mind of Trump's 'ruthless' early lawyer, Roy Cohn05:37
Texas woman arrested for threatening judge overseeing Trump's election case01:32
Play All