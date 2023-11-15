Rash of childish violence flares up in Trump's Republican Party; McCarthy cheap shot marks new low

Bizarre episodes of Republican violence in both chambers of Congress today drew attention to the effect Donald Trump is having on the party he leads as his rhetoric becomes more extreme and his elected acolytes grow more belligerent. Claudia Grisales, congressional correspondent for NPR, who was interviewing Rep. Burchett when he was struck in the back from behind by Kevin McCarthy, talks with Alex Wagner about widening fractures within the GOP and the corrupting influence of Trump's bellicosity.Nov. 15, 2023