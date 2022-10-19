IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Racist 'white replacement theory' runs parallel to conservative political issues

04:57

Kathleen Belew, an expert on right-wing extremists, talks with Alex Wagner about the role of "white replacement theory" in Republican politics.Oct. 19, 2022

