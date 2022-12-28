Questionable math builds anticipation for release of Trump taxes Friday

- Now Playing
Questionable math builds anticipation for release of Trump taxes Friday02:26
Surprising subplots emerge in new batch of January 6 Committee transcripts07:50
GOP governors with presidential ambitions court Trump's base with cruelty to migrants09:28
Happy Holidays from Alex Wagner, Rachel Maddow and the 9pm production crew!03:27
Despite paroxysms on the right, midterms produced historic firsts for diversity07:25
Trump lapses move Congress to look at boosting resources of gutted IRS06:46
January 6 Committee report shows Trump knew he lost 2020 election03:40
Trump team's inability to remember anything from Jan. 6 strains credulity04:14
Behind the scenes: How the January 6 Committee operation came together10:37
Jan. 6 Committee releases new tranche of interview transcripts04:37
Hutchinson description of Trump team pressure opens another avenue for criminal inquiry06:32
Awkward: McCarthy, Jordan could end up under investigation even as they take House control01:18
Who at the IRS dropped the ball on Donald Trump's taxes?05:01
To defy Trump world, transcript shows Cassidy Hutchinson draw courage from history06:40
January 6th Committee releases 845 page final report01:09
'The cost to the United States is worth it': Sen. Murphy on providing Patriots to Ukraine07:48
'We wanted to get it right': Rep. Thompson reflects on the work of the January 6 Committee10:53
Zelenskyy makes personal appeal to U.S. in stirring, historic address08:20
House committee votes to release Trump taxes; IRS failed to perform audits10:04
Tax revelations open whole new category of bad news and danger for Trump07:05
