Alex Wagner Tonight

Queen's passing, monarchy's legacy could push tenuous commonwealth into collapse

Lola Adesioye, a social and political writer and commentator born and raised in London, talks with Alex Wagner about how the death of Queen Elizabeth II could accelerate the dissolution of the British commonwealth as more member countries reckon with past atrocities, reject the monarchy, and reclaim their national identities. Sept. 10, 2022

