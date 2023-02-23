IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Putin aims to exploit divisive U.S. themes to hurt Ukraine support

Alex Wagner Tonight

Putin aims to exploit divisive U.S. themes to hurt Ukraine support

Julia Ioffe, Washington correspondent and founding partner of Puck, talks with Alex Wagner about how domestic U.S. politics play an important role in Ukraine repelling Russia's invasion, and how Vladimir Putin is trying to exploit divisive political issues and Donald Trump support to undermine U.S. backing of Ukraine.Feb. 23, 2023

    Putin aims to exploit divisive U.S. themes to hurt Ukraine support

