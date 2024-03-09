IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Prospect of classified briefings for Trump adds to urgency of documents trial
March 9, 2024

    Prospect of classified briefings for Trump adds to urgency of documents trial

    06:24
Alex Wagner Tonight

Prospect of classified briefings for Trump adds to urgency of documents trial

06:24

When Donald Trump officially becomes the Republican candidate for president, he will begin to receive intelligence briefings to aid in the transition if he wins in November. Trump's federal indictment for mishandling classified information will become even more pressing when that happens. David Lat, former federal prosecutor and host of the Original Jurisdiction podcast, talks with Alex Wagner about the timeline for Trump's classified documents trial and his other legal entanglements. March 9, 2024

    Prospect of classified briefings for Trump adds to urgency of documents trial

    06:24
