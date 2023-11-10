IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Prosecutor paints Trump as just another Jan. 6 riot defendant in new court filing

    07:34
    Manchin, third party candidates complicate 2024 with more uncertainty

    05:06

  • Having failed with segregation, and with abortion backfiring, GOP in search of new wedge issue

    03:54

  • Republicans slowly come to realize their abortion rights disaster

    04:53

  • Jeffries: Democrats not paying Republican 'ransom note' to keep government open

    11:00

  • 'You have to be for something': Democrats see 'good reset' lessons in 2023 election wins

    07:01

  • 'People were paying attention': Ohio voters overcome GOP obfuscation to enshrine abortion rights

    04:15

  • Ohio voters secure abortion rights in amendment to state constitution

    06:04

  • Republicans resort to lies and deception ahead of vote on popular abortion rights amendment in Ohio

    07:59

  • 'Maybe they haven't been paying attention': Court agrees to hear Trump objections to gag order

    06:05

  • Courts consider possible disqualification of Trump for role in Jan. 6 insurrection 

    05:19

  • 'Voters can smell that': DeSantis desperation to act more MAGA backfires, leaves voters cringing

    03:54

  • Senate Democrats consider subpoenas for Clarence Thomas' billionaire benefactors

    03:33

  • Republican disarray unabated by election of speaker; party mired in infighting, time-wasting stunts

    05:24

  • DOJ calls out Trump defense foot-dragging strategy; implores Trump judge not to be 'manipulated'

    06:47

  • Junior ducks responsibility in fraud trial testimony; Eric eagerly anticipated as witness

    08:15

  • Santos, 'emblem of the chaos that is the Republican-led House,' allowed to stay and lie another day

    03:27

  • Team Trump looking for 'different type of lawyer' to serve a second term with more loyalty: report

    07:37

  • GOP embraces Trump's Big Lie with Mike Johnson vote; brings threat to democracy inside the House

    04:27

  • Legal snowball rolls over Trump as judge reinstates gag order

    07:51

Prosecutor paints Trump as just another Jan. 6 riot defendant in new court filing

07:34

Mary McCord, former senior DOJ official for the national security division, talks with Alex Wagner about how special counsel Jack Smith is showing the relationship between the allegations against Donald Trump and what the prosecution of rioters has shown about Trump's role in January 6. McCord also explains why Trump may not want to use his habit of blaming his lawyers for bad advice as a defense in court. Nov. 10, 2023

