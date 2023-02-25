IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Prominent conservative lawyer shreds Pence's legal delay tactic to duck DOJ subpoena

    McCarthy deal with Fox seen as capitulation to GOP MAGA wing in speakership deal

  Florida students protest DeSantis overreach on trans health records, diversity issues

  What's behind the rise in America's 'extremist, mass-killing problem'

  Former Arizona A.G. sat on report debunking Big Lie as he continued to spread it

  How Jan. 6 security tapes can be distorted for GOP, Fox purposes

  Putin aims to exploit divisive U.S. themes to hurt Ukraine support

  U.S. gun massacre killers make Republican's 'national gun of America' question moot

  'A dereliction of duty of the speaker': Thompson calls out McCarthy on Fox security risk

  With special election victory, McClellan makes history

  Bernie Sanders on taking the U.S. back from corporate interests

  Special grand jury foreperson shares details, drops heavy hints in Georgia Trump case

  From gerrymandering to abortion rights, huge stakes in Wisconsin Supreme Court election

  Ohio train crash crisis highlights need for safety net GOP seeks to cut

  Fox News exposed for disingenuous coverage of Trump's Big Lie

  Court brief exposes Fox News fear of fickle, Trump-supporting audience

  Feds bust company using child labor to clean meatpacking plants

  Self-driving software problems prompt recall of some Tesla vehicles

  Portions of Georgia grand jury report cite suspicions of false testimony

  Did the Pentagon use a jet to shoot down a hobby group's balloon?

Alex Wagner Tonight

Prominent conservative lawyer shreds Pence's legal delay tactic to duck DOJ subpoena

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about the weak legal basis for Mike Pence's argument, strongly criticized by conservative lawyer and former Pence advisor Michael Luttig, that he cannot be made to testify in the DOJ's investigation of Donald Trump and January 6.Feb. 25, 2023

