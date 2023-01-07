IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Principles, dignity no obstacles to McCarthy's ambition

06:16

Alex Wagner looks at Kevin McCarthy's outraged reaction to the January 6th insurrection, including his support for Donald Trump's resignation, and how quickly McCarthy abandoned those views to kowtow to Trump to enlist his political support.Jan. 7, 2023

