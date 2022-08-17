IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Political end for Liz Cheney could be the beginning of a nightmare for Trump's GOP

    'The Republicans have become a cult': Rep. Kinzinger on escaping and saving the GOP

  • Welcome, Alex Wagner! What a time to host a prime time news show!

Alex Wagner Tonight

Political end for Liz Cheney could be the beginning of a nightmare for Trump's GOP

Mark Leibovich, staff writer for The Atlantic, talks with Alex Wagner about why Liz Cheney's primary loss is likely not the end of her influence on the Republican Party and could be only the beginning of the nightmare she poses to Donald Trump and his acolytes.Aug. 17, 2022

