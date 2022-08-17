Political end for Liz Cheney could be the beginning of a nightmare for Trump's GOP

Stakes likely too high for public to see Trump search warrant affidavit01:48
- Now Playing
Political end for Liz Cheney could be the beginning of a nightmare for Trump's GOP08:22
- UP NEXT
'The Republicans have become a cult': Rep. Kinzinger on escaping and saving the GOP09:33
Welcome, Alex Wagner! What a time to host a prime time news show!04:29
Stakes likely too high for public to see Trump search warrant affidavit01:48
- Now Playing
Political end for Liz Cheney could be the beginning of a nightmare for Trump's GOP08:22
- UP NEXT
'The Republicans have become a cult': Rep. Kinzinger on escaping and saving the GOP09:33
Welcome, Alex Wagner! What a time to host a prime time news show!04:29
Play All