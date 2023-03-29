Pence grand jury testimony would shed light on Trump's thinking, not Pence's

Florida grows more extreme in allowing vocal minority to ban ideas, books, movies, art02:02
Concern for the health of Israel's democracy sparks alarm at all levels07:23
Nebraska GOP made impotent against filibuster by fixation on attacking trans kids02:05
Opponents of gun violence step up pressure on legislators cowed by gun lobby03:59
Pence grand jury testimony would shed light on Trump's thinking, not Pence's04:39
Ramen makes things better01:08
Judge orders Trump aides to testify as privilege claims crumble10:15
Florida student's 'discomfort' causes cancellation of civil rights class01:40
Court hearing abortion case debates value of a woman's life08:04
Pence shirks civic duty to protect Trump as special counsel probe ripens04:34
Famous statue's nakedness too much for Florida parents; principal fired over lesson04:15
Republicans abandon pretense, weaponize Congress to save Trump10:25
Trump effort to play politics with legal battle covers long-time fear of being arrested: NYT05:52
Why John Edwards is seen as a point of comparison for Trump's hush money case03:52
What the heck is going on in the Mar-a-Lago documents case?10:05
For Donald Trump, legal dominoes may not be finished falling08:28
Trump makes violent, racist signals available for right-wing followers05:21
Why the GOP can't quit Trump no matter how much of a disgrace he becomes06:08
'Trump lawyer' proves to be a legally perilous job title03:39
Trump camp had report debunking 'dead voter' claim as Trump spread it: WaPo03:10
Pence grand jury testimony would shed light on Trump's thinking, not Pence's04:39
Ramen makes things better01:08
