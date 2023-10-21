Payback: GOP institutionalists humiliate Jordan in speaker bid; Trump-style bullying backfires

- Now Playing
Payback: GOP institutionalists humiliate Jordan in speaker bid; Trump-style bullying backfires11:42
- UP NEXT
Chesebro plea deal 'meaningfully more perilous' for Trump, and likely not the last03:36
Release of two American hostages by Hamas offers rare glimpse of hope in painful war04:30
'There had better be some sort of plan': U.S. cautions Israel on Hamas war exit strategy03:42
Republicans struggle to ignore half the country in speaker fight; Democrats stand by05:40
'She's gonna be a devastating witness': Powell's guilty plea eyed for potential 'domino effect'10:53
Biden offers example of recent U.S. past in cautioning Israel on revenge09:38
'This Republican Party is in ruin': Democrats consider price for bailing out floundering GOP06:41
Jordan bully tactics backfire, provoke threats and harassment of fellow Republicans03:42
'Mr. Trump may lie, but numbers don't lie': NYAG not intimidated by Trump bluster02:58
'Outraged and deeply saddened': Gaza spirals into humanitarian disaster06:23
'Rollercoaster of dysfunction': GOP MAGA wing falls short again, but no alternative emerges10:46
'When you live in Gaza you don't really have expectations': Gazans face bleak reality as war returns06:53
'Rules of war' lose primacy as Israel-Hamas war intensifies11:21
'There's no more putting this off': Father of abducted Israeli torn as war puts son's return at risk07:37
'No place to go': Gazans stuck as fodder for Hamas guerilla tactics08:50
Hezbollah threatens to drag war weary Lebanon into Israel-Hamas war02:36
Hamas terror attack on Israel was also likely a deliberate provocation to war06:02
'Nobody is in charge.': GOP reaps humiliating disarray from seeds of anti-government grandstanding09:10
'Wait and hope': Israeli mother waits for word of her son, abducted by Hamas10:48
- Now Playing
Payback: GOP institutionalists humiliate Jordan in speaker bid; Trump-style bullying backfires11:42
- UP NEXT
Chesebro plea deal 'meaningfully more perilous' for Trump, and likely not the last03:36
Release of two American hostages by Hamas offers rare glimpse of hope in painful war04:30
'There had better be some sort of plan': U.S. cautions Israel on Hamas war exit strategy03:42
Republicans struggle to ignore half the country in speaker fight; Democrats stand by05:40
'She's gonna be a devastating witness': Powell's guilty plea eyed for potential 'domino effect'10:53
Play All