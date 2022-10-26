IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

PA debate: Oz spotlighted for abortion answers; Fetterman wrangles 'elephant in the room'

07:28

Rebecca Traister, writer at large for New York Magazine, talks with Alex Wagner about how John Fetterman is trying to work through his health issues as he runs for Senate, and the "slippery" debate performance by Dr. Oz, whose answers on requiring the input of politicians in a woman's reproductive decisions may have made the night's biggest headlines.Oct. 26, 2022

