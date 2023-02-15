IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Wrongheaded on many levels': Lofgren knocks Pence foot-dragging on DOJ subpoena

    05:07
  • Now Playing

    Outside of balloon spotlight, Chinese hacks threaten U.S. infrastructure, security

    08:19
  • UP NEXT

    Biden judicial pick makes history in more ways than one

    01:36

  • DOJ argues crime-fraud exception to force Trump lawyer's testimony

    04:48

  • Specificity key to advancing goals of public safety, police reform: Rep. Horsford

    04:35

  • Trump legal spotlight increasingly difficult for Pence to avoid

    07:06

  • Trump lawyers turn over more classified material, including digital copies

    02:50

  • Biden orders downing of flying object over Alaska

    05:31

  • String of scandals prompts push for Supreme Court code of conduct

    05:21

  • Texas judge could end access to abortion medication mifepristone nationwide

    06:20

  • What the DOJ special counsel might hope to learn from Mike Pence under subpoena

    08:18

  • Republican sabotages her own party to insist on election fraud claims

    02:17

  • After taunting GOP on Social Security, Biden hits the road with receipts

    05:35

  • 'Pride is patriotic': Gov. Wes Moore talks civic pride, Joe Biden, and impactful policy

    09:38

  • Weather, access inhibit rescue as key window for earthquake survivors narrows

    03:06

  • Biden paints tacit picture of GOP with applause lines for democracy, non-violence

    01:06

  • Mitt Romney, George Santos have terse exchange ahead of State of the Union Address

    01:10

  • Santos inexplicably cast himself as (failed) Broadway producer: Bloomberg

    01:31

  • Bipartisan push looks to secure U.S. farmland from China

    01:21

  • Nearly 1000 migrant children remain separated from families after Trump policy

    07:26

Alex Wagner Tonight

Outside of balloon spotlight, Chinese hacks threaten U.S. infrastructure, security

08:19

Nicole Perlroth, author of "This Is How They Tell Me The World Ends," talks with Alex Wagner about the extent of Chinese hacking in the U.S. and what experts think the Chinese want to do with all of that stolen data.Feb. 15, 2023

  • 'Wrongheaded on many levels': Lofgren knocks Pence foot-dragging on DOJ subpoena

    05:07
  • Now Playing

    Outside of balloon spotlight, Chinese hacks threaten U.S. infrastructure, security

    08:19
  • UP NEXT

    Biden judicial pick makes history in more ways than one

    01:36

  • DOJ argues crime-fraud exception to force Trump lawyer's testimony

    04:48

  • Specificity key to advancing goals of public safety, police reform: Rep. Horsford

    04:35

  • Trump legal spotlight increasingly difficult for Pence to avoid

    07:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All