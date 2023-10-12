IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    On the brink of Gaza invasion, Israel considers strategy to 'crush and destroy' Hamas

    'We stayed silent, we held hands, we prayed.': Israeli music festival survivor's harrowing story

  • Israel-Hamas war 'heading toward difficult days' Tel Aviv NYT journalist says

  • Israel forms a unity government amid Israel-Hamas war

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. to U.S.: ‘We are determined to defend our homeland’

  • Rep. Goldman recounts ‘trauma’ of his kids coping after Hamas attack

  • ‘Hamas is saying bring it on’: Engel on tensions as Israeli military gathers near Gaza border

  • Inside the saferoom: Harrowing details of an Israeli family’s escape from Hamas

  • Israeli siblings seek answers about missing family in Gaza

  • Florida-based organization sends help to Israel and Gaza

  • Hamas relentlessly attacks peace process for its own agenda, says U.S. Envoy from PLO-Israel deal

  • Hamas aims to kill Saudi deal that would help Palestinians, says U.S. Peace Envoy Dennis Ross

  • Fmr. Ambassador to Israel and Egypt: Egypt is 'pulled in two different directions' in war

  • Israeli leaders agree to form emergency wartime government

  • 'We will hit Hamas very hard' Israeli MP Danon on unity party following Hamas attack

  • Israel declares closed military zone around Gaza Strip

  • Blinken speaks ahead of his departure for Israel

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: ‘This is not a time for division; this is time for national unity’

  • John Kirby: ‘There’s no greater priority’ for Biden than ‘safety and security’ of American hostages

  • Rep. Mike Turner: ‘We should never lose perspective’ that ‘Hamas is a franchise of Iran’

On the brink of Gaza invasion, Israel considers strategy to 'crush and destroy' Hamas

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow to "crush and destroy" Hamas seems clear and understandable enough, the question of how to literally fulfill that goal is not so clearly answered. Ayman Mohyeldin, who has reported extensively on Gaza, talks with Alex Wagner about the resilience of Hamas and the lessons Israel has learned from years of fighting. Oct. 12, 2023

