IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ohio voters defeat Republican proposal seen as obstacle to codifying abortion rights: AP

    07:33
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio Issue 1 fails in key victory for abortion rights

    07:48

  • Proxy battle over abortion as polls open in Ohio for special election

    03:52

  • Ohio special election may determine future of abortion

    06:23

  • ‘This is not a partisan issue’: Activist on Ohioans uniting against GOP to preserve abortion access

    05:39

  • Women’s healthcare clinics are taking Alabama to court 

    08:00

  • Dems move to protect abortion access in Ohio

    04:10

  • 'Betrayal:' North Carolina lawmaker who switched parties was courted by GOP before election

    07:50

  • Ohio abortion rights measure makes the November ballot

    03:09

  • How O-Pill is revolutionizing women's health choices as the war on reproductive rights rages on

    02:03

  • Gut-wrenching testimony reveals pregnancy dangers women face in Texas

    03:16

  • Republican attorneys general demand access to out-of-state abortion medical records

    11:48

  • GOP lawmakers defend restricting abortion access for women in the military

    10:25

  • Shuttering abortion clinics worsens maternal mortality rates

    08:36

  • ‘Desperate’: Ohio Republicans pull ‘brazen stunt’ to undermine abortion rights

    06:58

  • Governor Hochul: 'SCOTUS gun rights decision endangers domestic violence victims'

    08:52

  • GOP candidates court anti-abortion crowd; count on mass amnesia for general election

    07:35

  • Pro-choice supporter who publicly called out Iowa GOP for proposed abortion ban slams bill passage

    10:02

  • Rep. Mikie Sherrill: Tuberville’s 'unconscionable' military promotions blockade hurts ‘readiness’

    06:07

  • Mika: Republicans need to get real on abortion bans

    06:46

Alex Wagner Tonight

Ohio voters defeat Republican proposal seen as obstacle to codifying abortion rights: AP

07:33

Alex Wagner shares breaking news that in a major victory for abortion rights supporters, Ohio voters in a special election have defeated a Republican proposal to raise the threshold for amending the state constitution, which was seen as an attempt to make it more difficult to pass an abortion rights referendum in the November election. Katie Paris, founder of Red Wine & Blue, talks with Alex Wagner about the political dynamics at play. Aug. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Ohio voters defeat Republican proposal seen as obstacle to codifying abortion rights: AP

    07:33
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio Issue 1 fails in key victory for abortion rights

    07:48

  • Proxy battle over abortion as polls open in Ohio for special election

    03:52

  • Ohio special election may determine future of abortion

    06:23

  • ‘This is not a partisan issue’: Activist on Ohioans uniting against GOP to preserve abortion access

    05:39

  • Women’s healthcare clinics are taking Alabama to court 

    08:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All