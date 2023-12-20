Now what? Colorado secretary of state on removing Trump: 'As of now he is not a qualified candidate'

Jena Griswold, Colorado secretary of state, talks with Alex Wagner about how she intends to proceed with Colorado's primary ballots in light of the new ruling from the state supreme court that Donald Trump is disqualified from holding the office of the presidency and that his candidacy in the state's primary violates the Constitution.Dec. 20, 2023