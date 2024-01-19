IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

Nikki Haley 'rightly or wrongly' takes tepid tack against Trump

04:32

By every measure, Nikki Haley is losing and will continue to lose to Donald Trump. For some reason this knowledge does not seem to motivate her to try any harder to defeat him.Jan. 19, 2024

