  • Fox News withheld audio recordings in Dominion case: lawyer for former Fox News producer

    Newly revealed audio shows Trump camp's early fixation on Jan. 6

    Audio with Fox News shows Trump team privately admitted lacking evidence on Dominion claim

  • How the baby formula crisis shows an FDA abortion pill option

  • Repeated deadly shootings put Americans opposite Republicans on gun safety laws

  • GOP book banning frenzy could shutter all libraries in one Texas county

  • New Bragg lawsuit brushes back House GOP's ploy to play shadow legal defense for Trump

  • Thomas offers weak response to exposure of his flagrant ethical failures

  • GOP drifts farther from U.S. voters on abortion as their aims make pregnancy less safe

  • How to understand the dueling abortion pill court rulings

  • Clarence Thomas has accepted unreported gifts from GOP billionaire for decades: report

  • Backlash against GOP on abortion, guns boosts Democratic opportunities (if they take them)

  • 'It's time for a movement': Bowman cites groundswell of support for gun safety

  • Legal scrutiny of Trump reimbursements to Cohen raises tax questions for prosecutors

  • Liberal win could restore fairness of Wisconsin democracy; potential national implications

  • DeSantis' own book could be a casualty of his censorship crusade

  • Weisselberg role in Trump schemes raises questions of further involvement in legal cases

  • Trump indictment blows up claim that hush money was to protect Melania

  • New York City's rejection of Trump compounds humiliation of arraignment

  • Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election, NBC News projects

Alex Wagner Tonight

Newly revealed audio shows Trump camp's early fixation on Jan. 6

Alex Wagner shares exclusive audio recorded by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg in early December 2020, weeks before Donald Trump's "will be wild" tweet, in which Trump campaign officials emphasize January 6 and Trump's fake elector scheme. April 13, 2023

