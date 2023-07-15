New targets suggest new indictments likely in Trump cases: new reports

With multiple news outlets reporting on a Trump aide receiving a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith related to the Mar-a-Lago documents case, and the New York Times reporting that the Mar-a-Lago case is also looking at other Trump properties in Florida, and the countdown continues on D.A. Fani Willis and the Fulton County grand juries, the prospect of new indictments related to Trump in the short term seem very strong. Legal analyst Lisa Rubin talks with Alex Wagner about how the new reporting informs expectations of next moves from Smith. July 15, 2023