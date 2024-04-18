IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New report shows role of Republican useful idiots in weakening U.S., advancing Putin's goals
April 18, 202408:16
New report shows role of Republican useful idiots in weakening U.S., advancing Putin's goals

08:16

New reporting in the Washington Post describes a Russian foreign policy document laying out a strategy of undermining Western support for Ukraine by weakening countries Russia sees as adversaries, including the United States, with tactics that include spreading some of the same propaganda that some Republican lawmakers have been reciting. Senator Chris Murphy joins to discuss with Alex Wagner. April 18, 2024

