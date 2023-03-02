IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    New report exposes FBI reticence on Mar-a-Lago search for classified material

Alex Wagner Tonight

New report exposes FBI reticence on Mar-a-Lago search for classified material

Devlin Barrett, national security reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Alex Wagner about his reporting on the conflict between Justice Department prosecutors and the FBI over whether and how to search for classified material at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago. March 2, 2023

