  • Original records leave no question that the 14th Amendment applies to Trump

  • Why recent polling is not the thing that worries the Biden camp

    New polling finds cracks in Trump's base; criminal cases making an impression

    'Every legal question': Thorough work by Colorado Supreme Court puts Trump in tough spot

  • 'Airtight' Colorado Trump case will be a test of Supreme Court's originalist principles

  • Now what? Colorado secretary of state on removing Trump: 'As of now he is not a qualified candidate'

  • 'Incredibly dishonest': Report blows the lid off Supreme Court overturning of abortion rights

  • 'Just devastating': U.S. searching for stack of intelligence on Russia missing under Trump: reports

  • 'Vindicated': Jury makes strong statement for truth; Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million

  • Giuliani's race to rock bottom sets stage for pending Trump trials

  • Reality of women and pregnancy complications leaves GOP flummoxed

  • Thomas's Trumpworld entanglements prompt calls for recusal in Trump Jan. 6 cases

  • Supreme Court takes abortion pill case, opens door to further encroaching reproductive rights

  • Trump lawyers' 'juvenile' argument tips hand on weak confidence in case

  • Emulating Trump, Republicans adopt fundamental indecency as core principle: Rep. Schiff

  • 'Viewing their faith through the prism of politics': How Evangelicals ended up in the Trump camp

  • Johnson vs Johnson: Republican speaker shreds his own argument for Biden impeachment

  • 'The fact is, he has no respect.': Pelosi blasts Johnson's embrace of 'no basis' Biden impeachment

  • Sex scandalized GOP official reportedly cites Trump values as new Republican standard

  • Migrant families separated by Trump win major court victory though indelible trauma remains

Alex Wagner Tonight

New polling finds cracks in Trump's base; criminal cases making an impression

New polling from The New York Times and Siena College shows an increase in Donald Trump supporters who believe Trump has committed serious federal crimes, with many saying that a conviction should disqualify Trump from being the party nominee and even that a conviction should result in jail time. Ruth Igielnik, staff editor for news surveys at The New York Times, discusses the latest findings with Alex Wagner. Dec. 21, 2023

