IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New generation bares its political teeth over threat to TikTok
March 14, 202404:15

  • Critics cite youth vote outreach among high stakes against kneejerk TikTok ban

    08:00
  • Now Playing

    New generation bares its political teeth over threat to TikTok

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    Schiff stomps Hur, GOP political theater around Biden documents report; motives laid bare at hearing

    09:25

  • Shocking Mar-a-Lago witness details suggest broader Trump criminality; judge dithers

    09:25

  • 'Dictator worship': Orban visit puts Trump soft spot for dictators on display

    05:56

  • Why Democrats are cheering for Lara Trump as Biden kicks campaign into gear

    07:42

  • Prospect of classified briefings for Trump adds to urgency of documents trial

    06:24

  • Supreme Court weakens U.S. defenses as GOP nominates new crop of extremists

    06:00

  • GOP nominates candidate tainted by 'ballot harvesting mules' scandal

    04:31

  • Supreme Court sends alarming message beneath the surface of unanimous Trump ballot ruling

    08:44

  • Maddow, MSNBC panel instantly fact-check Trump's Super Tuesday speech

    08:16

  • How it makes sense: Race issues at root of unlikely Trump appeal for evangelicals

    04:07

  • GOP spins in circles to reconcile anti-abortion zeal with public IVF support

    07:39

  • Where Sen. Bernie Sanders finds optimism amid dismal politics

    04:17

  • 'We need to do more': Sanders calls for increased pressure on Netanyahu to ease suffering in Gaza

    08:31

  • 'Ice her': The likely scheme behind Trump's proposed start date for his classified documents trial

    03:31

  • Scrambling to keep his fortune from being stripped away, Trump may have gone too far

    07:52

  • Biden's substantive border visit exposes hollow Trump stunt

    08:27

  • Enabling Trump, distorting the Supreme Court define McConnell legacy as he exits leadership

    04:06

  • 'Republicans in robes': Supreme Court critics see politics behind action on Trump immunity case

    09:24

Alex Wagner Tonight

New generation bares its political teeth over threat to TikTok

04:15

Alex Wagner reports on how swift, bipartisan action in Congress to force the Chinese-owned parent company of TikTok, Bytedance, to divest from the social site, potentially banning the site in the U.S., has set in motion a massive wave of activism by teens and young, voting age Americans energized to defend their online space. March 14, 2024

  • Critics cite youth vote outreach among high stakes against kneejerk TikTok ban

    08:00
  • Now Playing

    New generation bares its political teeth over threat to TikTok

    04:15
  • UP NEXT

    Schiff stomps Hur, GOP political theater around Biden documents report; motives laid bare at hearing

    09:25

  • Shocking Mar-a-Lago witness details suggest broader Trump criminality; judge dithers

    09:25

  • 'Dictator worship': Orban visit puts Trump soft spot for dictators on display

    05:56

  • Why Democrats are cheering for Lara Trump as Biden kicks campaign into gear

    07:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All