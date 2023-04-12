IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Repeated deadly shootings put Americans opposite Republicans on gun safety laws

  • GOP book banning frenzy could shutter all libraries in one Texas county

    New Bragg lawsuit brushes back House GOP's ploy to play shadow legal defense for Trump

    Thomas offers weak response to exposure of his flagrant ethical failures

  • GOP drifts farther from U.S. voters on abortion as their aims make pregnancy less safe

  • How to understand the dueling abortion pill court rulings

  • Clarence Thomas has accepted unreported gifts from GOP billionaire for decades: report

  • Backlash against GOP on abortion, guns boosts Democratic opportunities (if they take them)

  • 'It's time for a movement': Bowman cites groundswell of support for gun safety

  • Legal scrutiny of Trump reimbursements to Cohen raises tax questions for prosecutors

  • Liberal win could restore fairness of Wisconsin democracy; potential national implications

  • DeSantis' own book could be a casualty of his censorship crusade

  • Weisselberg role in Trump schemes raises questions of further involvement in legal cases

  • Trump indictment blows up claim that hush money was to protect Melania

  • New York City's rejection of Trump compounds humiliation of arraignment

  • Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election, NBC News projects

  • Island nation threatened by climate change wins important backing from U.N.

  • Sen. Tuberville undermines U.S. military readiness with anti-abortion political stunt

  • Former Trump Org CFO Weisselberg no longer represented by Trump-funded attorneys: WNBC

  • U.S. fights to shore up democracy as challenges persist at home and abroad

Alex Wagner Tonight

New Bragg lawsuit brushes back House GOP's ploy to play shadow legal defense for Trump

Harry Sandick, former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, talks with Alex Wagner about the House Republican effort led by Jim Jordan to use their congressional powers to get insight into Alvin Bragg's case against Donald Trump, and a new lawsuit from Bragg to put an end to their interference. April 12, 2023

