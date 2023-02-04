IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Nearly 1000 migrant children remain separated from families after Trump policy

07:26

Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU's Immigrants' Rights Project, talks with Alex Wagner about the effort to reunite the nearly 1000 migrant children still separated from their families after being subject to Donald Trump's cruel policy, and the psychological damage even reunited children have suffered.Feb. 4, 2023

