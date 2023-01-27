IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Nation on edge ahead of release of video of deadly police beating of Black motorist

    Five ex-officers charged in Memphis police killing

  Expert: House GOP has blocked legislation that would prevent tragic cases like Tyre Nichols death

  'Sickened': Five ex-officers indicted for murder amid 'heinous' beating video

  'Boys in Blue' follows police and student athletes in Minneapolis

  Five Memphis officers linked to Tyre Nichols' death in custody

  The Last Thing: Keeping the door open

  DeSantis political games with education leaves teachers confused, terrified

  Florida county officials look to re-erect Confederate monument at courthouse

  Student slams DeSantis admin's 'blatant racism' for blocking AP African-American studies class, may sue

  Rev. Al: Tyre Nichols' death is an outrage and race is still involved

  Shootings bring new terror to Asian-American community already facing racism, violence 

  'I was teaching before he was born': professor slams DeSantis for quashing Black history education

  GOP group showing footage of Breonna Taylor shooting at restaurant decried by local activists

  Traffic stop and death of Tyre Nichols leads to the firing of 5 Memphis police officers

  'Shocked & disappointed': Ron DeSantis blocks African American studies course

  Rep. Lee introduces bill to fight white supremacy, 'the largest part of domestic terrorism'

  DeSantis culture war on U.S. history threatens to backfire on Florida higher education

  National Day of Racial Healing: An MSNBC town hall

  Minnijean Brown-Trickey: Activism is a life sentence

Alex Wagner Tonight

Nation on edge ahead of release of video of deadly police beating of Black motorist

Alex Wagner revisits prominent examples of traffic stops that left Black motorists dead at the hands of police, and reviews the story of Tyre Nichols who died in the hospital days after reportedly being beaten by police following a traffic stop. All five police officers involved have been fired and arrested ahead of the release of body camera video that is expected to evoke outrage. Jan. 27, 2023

