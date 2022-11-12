IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Narrow control of Senate raises specter of filibuster reform again

Alex Wagner Tonight

Narrow control of Senate raises specter of filibuster reform again

Senator Michael Bennet, newly reelected from Colorado, talks with Alex Wagner about whether Democrats will consider getting rid of the filibuster if they hold control of the Senate with another narrow majority.Nov. 12, 2022

    Narrow control of Senate raises specter of filibuster reform again

