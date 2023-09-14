IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mitt Romney gives up on Republican Party he once led

Alex Wagner Tonight

Mitt Romney gives up on Republican Party he once led

Michelle Goldberg, columnist for The New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about Mitt Romney's decision not to run for re-election as a sign that he has lost faith that the Republican Party will grow a redemptive spine against Donald Trump and rediscover its patriotism and governing mission.Sept. 14, 2023

    Mitt Romney gives up on Republican Party he once led

