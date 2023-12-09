IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Migrant families separated by Trump win major court victory though indelible trauma remains

05:37

A federal judge on Friday approved a settlement to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU and migrant families separated by the Donald Trump administration, barring family separation as a policy for the next eight years and making aid available to once-separated families. Caitlin Dickerson, staff writer for The Atlantic, talks with Alex Wagner about the significance of the settlement and the painful legacy of the Trump administration's cruelty. Dec. 9, 2023

